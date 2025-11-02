Left Menu

Kylian Mbappe Shines with Another Stellar Performance for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid secured a 4-0 victory over Valencia, bolstering its lead in La Liga. Mbappe's impressive form places him as a contender for a first Ballon d'Or award. Villarreal climbed to second place after thrashing Rayo Vallecano, while Atletico Madrid achieved a commanding win over Sevilla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:29 IST
Kylian Mbappe Shines with Another Stellar Performance for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappe continues his exhilarating goal-scoring streak, adding two more to his tally as Real Madrid opened a seven-point lead in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 triumph over Valencia.

Spectators at Santiago Bernabeu witnessed Mbappe bag a penalty and another goal, with Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras sealing the win. Villarreal thrashed Rayo Vallecano 4-0, advancing to second place.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th La Liga goal, starring in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 victory against Sevilla. Real Sociedad edged out Athletic Bilbao 3-2, thanks to Jon Gorrotxategi's late winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025