Kylian Mbappe Shines with Another Stellar Performance for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe continues his exhilarating goal-scoring streak, adding two more to his tally as Real Madrid opened a seven-point lead in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 triumph over Valencia.

Spectators at Santiago Bernabeu witnessed Mbappe bag a penalty and another goal, with Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras sealing the win. Villarreal thrashed Rayo Vallecano 4-0, advancing to second place.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th La Liga goal, starring in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 victory against Sevilla. Real Sociedad edged out Athletic Bilbao 3-2, thanks to Jon Gorrotxategi's late winner.

