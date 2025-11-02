Kylian Mbappe Shines with Another Stellar Performance for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid secured a 4-0 victory over Valencia, bolstering its lead in La Liga. Mbappe's impressive form places him as a contender for a first Ballon d'Or award. Villarreal climbed to second place after thrashing Rayo Vallecano, while Atletico Madrid achieved a commanding win over Sevilla.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 09:29 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Kylian Mbappe continues his exhilarating goal-scoring streak, adding two more to his tally as Real Madrid opened a seven-point lead in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 triumph over Valencia.
Spectators at Santiago Bernabeu witnessed Mbappe bag a penalty and another goal, with Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras sealing the win. Villarreal thrashed Rayo Vallecano 4-0, advancing to second place.
Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th La Liga goal, starring in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 victory against Sevilla. Real Sociedad edged out Athletic Bilbao 3-2, thanks to Jon Gorrotxategi's late winner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement