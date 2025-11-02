Left Menu

Rising Star: Renuka Singh Thakur Shines in World Cup Final

Renuka Singh Thakur, from a small village in India, has emerged as a key player in the Indian women's cricket team during the World Cup. Her journey from playing cricket with makeshift equipment to representing her country at an international level is both inspiring and remarkable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:33 IST
Rising Star: Renuka Singh Thakur Shines in World Cup Final
Renuka Singh Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian women's cricket team battles South Africa in the World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, all eyes are on Renuka Singh Thakur. The pacer, who hails from Parsa village in Rohru, has been pivotal throughout the tournament, claiming vital wickets for her team.

Renuka's impressive journey began in her childhood when she played cricket with boys in her village. Despite losing her father at a young age, her mother, Sunita Thakur, and her uncle, Bhupinder Thakur, played crucial roles in nurturing her talent. Her uncle identified her potential and sent her to the Dharamshala cricket academy, which paved the way for her remarkable career.

Her performances in the World Cup have brought immense pride to her family, as they gather to watch her play on the global stage. For her family, Renuka's achievements reflect hard work, resilience, and an undying passion for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025