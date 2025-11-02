Rising Star: Renuka Singh Thakur Shines in World Cup Final

As the Indian women's cricket team battles South Africa in the World Cup final in Navi Mumbai, all eyes are on Renuka Singh Thakur. The pacer, who hails from Parsa village in Rohru, has been pivotal throughout the tournament, claiming vital wickets for her team.

Renuka's impressive journey began in her childhood when she played cricket with boys in her village. Despite losing her father at a young age, her mother, Sunita Thakur, and her uncle, Bhupinder Thakur, played crucial roles in nurturing her talent. Her uncle identified her potential and sent her to the Dharamshala cricket academy, which paved the way for her remarkable career.

Her performances in the World Cup have brought immense pride to her family, as they gather to watch her play on the global stage. For her family, Renuka's achievements reflect hard work, resilience, and an undying passion for the sport.

