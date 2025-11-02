Left Menu

Pedal for Clean Air: A Nationwide Call for Fitness and Environment

The 46th Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, 'Pedal for Clean Air,' united citizens nationwide to promote environmental awareness and fitness. With participation from athletes and the Central Pollution Control Board, the movement has become a popular rally for sustainability, fitness, and social unity, inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:45 IST
A visual from the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event. (Photo: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful display of unity and purpose, the 46th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, dubbed 'Pedal for Clean Air,' saw nearly 500 citizens cycling through New Delhi, with thousands more joining from over 10,000 locations nationwide. This initiative, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and key partners, underscores a crucial link between physical fitness and environmental health.

At the heart of the Delhi event, Olympic coach Lakhan Sharma and prominent athletes like Sneha Tariyal highlighted cycling's dual benefit for body and environment. With participation from the Central Pollution Control Board and environmental organizations, the event's focus on 'Clean Air, Fit Body' echoed through remarks and rallying calls for nationwide awareness.

Far beyond Delhi, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is now a movement, engaging over 14.5 lakh participants in promoting sustainability and fitness. Endorsed in Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat,' this weekly cycling initiative has transformed into a vibrant Jan Andolan, linking communities and professions in a shared pursuit of health and clean air.

(With inputs from agencies.)

