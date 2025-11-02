Highlanders Shock FC Goa with Dramatic Upset in AIFF Super Cup

In an unexpected turn of events, NorthEast United FC triumphed over reigning champions FC Goa with a 2-1 victory in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26. The thrilling encounter took place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, where the Highlanders halted FC Goa's perfect group-stage streak.

From the start, FC Goa dominated the match and seemed in control, dictating the tempo and possession. The Gaurs came close to scoring several times, with Ayush Dev Chhetri narrowly missing the target and Kumam Udanta Singh testing the goalkeeper.

Despite FC Goa's relentless attacks, it was NorthEast United who broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with Chema Nunez scoring. Though Goa equalized shortly after, Robin Yadav's header secured the Highlanders' lead and ultimately the win, as Goa's efforts failed to alter the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)