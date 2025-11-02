Left Menu

Sundar's Stunning Knock Levels Series in Hobart

Washington Sundar's impressive 49 not out propelled India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20 in Hobart, tying the series at 1-1. Despite Tim David's powerful 74 for Australia, India successfully chased down the target, aided by key contributions from Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

In a thrilling third Twenty20 match in Hobart, Washington Sundar's unbeaten 49 from just 23 balls guided India to a five-wicket victory over Australia, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. With two games to play, the stage is set for an intense finish.

Australia, powered by Tim David's explosive 74 runs off 38 deliveries and Marcus Stoinis's steady 64, posted a formidable 186-6. However, India's disciplined bowling attack, notably Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul, restricted the hosts' advances.

India, benefiting from winning the toss and opting to bowl first, effectively managed their chase despite pressure. Key partnerships from Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, and Tilak Varma played pivotal roles in securing the win. The series continues on Thursday with the fourth T20 on the Gold Coast.

