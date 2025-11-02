Washington Sundar Shines as India Levels Series Against Australia

Former Australian cricket captain Aaron Finch has heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar for his crucial innings that spearheaded India's five-wicket victory over Australia in the third T20I in Hobart. As per Finch, Sundar's arrival at the crease lifted the burden off batsman Tilak Varma.

Sundar scored an unbeaten 49 runs off just 23 balls, supplementing Tilak Varma's efforts, and guiding India to chase down 187, tying the series against Australia at 1-1 with two matches remaining. Finch, speaking on Jio Hotstar, described Sundar's innings as exemplary, noting his ability to play confidently across the wicket, countering short-pitched deliveries effectively.

Tilak Varma contributed 29 runs, forming essential partnerships with Axar Patel and Sundar, stabilizing India's innings. After opting to bowl first, India witnessed powerplay success from Arshdeep Singh. Despite Australia's strong total of 186/6, facilitated by notable partnerships, India's strategic run-chase, bolstered by Sundar and Jitesh Sharma, ensured a thrilling win for India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)