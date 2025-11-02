Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Women's World Cup Final Showdown

The Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa saw India post a score of 298/7, with notable performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. Ayabonga Khaka led the South African bowling with three key wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:33 IST
The Women's World Cup final on Sunday between India and South Africa provided a thrilling display of cricket. India managed a competitive total of 298/7, thanks to standout performances from players like Shafali Verma, who scored 87, and Deepti Sharma, who contributed 58 runs before being run out. Smriti Mandhana also added a valuable 45 runs, setting the stage for India's formidable innings.

South Africa's bowlers, led by Ayabonga Khaka, who captured three crucial wickets, attempted to disrupt India's momentum. Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba each contributed to the team's efforts, with Tryon taking a significant wicket and Mlaba maintaining economic figures.

Key to the match were the strategic plays and the dramatic fall of wickets at pivotal moments, including the loss of Harmanpreet Kaur and the unfortunate run-out of Deepti Sharma. As the final match unfolded, it became a testament to the skill and resilience exhibited by both teams.

