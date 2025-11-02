Hellen Obiri Dominates NYC Marathon with Record Victory

Hellen Obiri stamped her authority at the New York City Marathon, leading a Kenyan sweep of the podium and setting a new course record with a time of 2:19:51. Sharon Lokedi followed in second place while Sheila Chepkirui completed the Kenyan dominance with a third-place finish.

This victory adds to Obiri's impressive tally of major marathon titles, bringing her career count to four and marking her second win in the iconic New York race, which she also conquered in 2023.

The marathon concluded the prestigious World Marathon Majors calendar, highlighting Obiri's outstanding performance on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)