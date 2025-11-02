Left Menu

Hellen Obiri Dominates NYC Marathon with Record Victory

Hellen Obiri led a Kenyan victory in the New York City Marathon, setting a course record of 2:19:51. Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui completed the podium. This win marks Obiri's fourth major title and her second win in New York, concluding the World Marathon Majors for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:32 IST
Hellen Obiri stamped her authority at the New York City Marathon, leading a Kenyan sweep of the podium and setting a new course record with a time of 2:19:51. Sharon Lokedi followed in second place while Sheila Chepkirui completed the Kenyan dominance with a third-place finish.

This victory adds to Obiri's impressive tally of major marathon titles, bringing her career count to four and marking her second win in the iconic New York race, which she also conquered in 2023.

The marathon concluded the prestigious World Marathon Majors calendar, highlighting Obiri's outstanding performance on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

