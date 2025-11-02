Janice Tjen's Historic Triumph: Breaking Barriers in Indonesian Tennis

Left Menu

Janice Tjen clinched her first WTA singles title at the Chennai Open, making her the first Indonesian woman since 2002 to achieve a WTA Tour singles crown. Her victory over Australia's Kimberly Birrell marks a significant rise in her career, with a new ranking of No. 53.

Janice Tjen achieved a historic victory at the Chennai Open, becoming the first Indonesian woman in over two decades to win a WTA Tour singles title. Her commanding 6-4, 6-3 win against Australia's Kimberly Birrell marks a highlight in her tennis career.

The 23-year-old's remarkable ascent continues as she is set to reach a career-high world ranking of No. 53, a significant leap from her previous position at World No. 578 just a year ago. Tjen's performance in the finals showcased her dominance, particularly as she secured an early lead against Birrell.

This victory, hailed by Asian Tennis Federation President Yuriy Polski as a proud moment, is expected to inspire future generations of tennis players in Indonesia and across Asia. Tjen's story is one of talent, perseverance, and belief, setting a new benchmark for Asian tennis.

