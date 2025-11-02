Left Menu

Tom McKibbin's Historic Victory at Link Hong Kong Open

Tom McKibbin claimed a stunning start-to-finish victory at the Link Hong Kong Open, setting a new 72-hole low scoring total. McKibbin's triumph earned him spots in both The Open and the Masters Tournament. Indian contender Anirban Lahiri delivered a commendable performance, maintaining an under-par score throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:21 IST
In an unprecedented display of talent, Tom McKibbin emerged victorious at the Link Hong Kong Open, marking his first start on the Asian Tour. The Northern Irishman shattered the tournament's 72-hole low scoring record with an aggregate of 27-under 253, securing a historic win by the biggest margin ever seen at the event.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri showcased consistent skill with a fourth successive under-par round, finishing with a two-under 68 for a total of 14-under. While Lahiri impressed, it was McKibbin's remarkable performance that stole the spotlight, earning him slots in upcoming prestigious tournaments, including The Open and the Masters Tournament.

Peter Uihlein faced a minor setback with a quadruple bogey but managed to secure the runner-up position, followed by a tie for third among several international competitors. The Asian Tour will proceed with its schedule at the Moutai Singapore Open next week, promising further golfing excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

