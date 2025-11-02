High Altitude Adventure: Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon Paves New Path for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's inaugural high-altitude ultra marathon was hosted on Sunday at the spiritual site of Adi Kailash, located 14,000 feet above sea level in Pithoragarh district. It attracted participants from 22 states, demonstrating a vibrant blend of adventure and spirituality.

Commencing at the early hour of 5 am amid freezing temperatures, the 60-kilometer 'Adi Kailash Parikrama Run' was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Ajay Tamta, in Jolingkong. The event was a celebration of Uttarakhand's 25th foundation anniversary, coinciding with its statehood day on November 9.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that the event was a proud moment for Uttarakhand, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region's flourishing tourism and economic prospects. Over 580 runners braved the severe cold, showcasing a successful blend of adventure sports and cultural heritage revitalization in the high Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies.)