Laura Wolvaardt's Stellar Hundred Fuels South Africa's World Cup Chase
Laura Wolvaardt remained unbeaten with a century as South Africa faced India in the Women's ODI World Cup. Chasing 299, her performance left South Africa at 211 for six after 40 overs. Despite setbacks, Wolvaardt's partnership with Annerie Dercksen kept their hopes alive against a challenging target.
In a gripping contest at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Skipper Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten century kept South Africa in the hunt against India on Sunday. Her stellar 100 not out has become the cornerstone of South Africa's challenging pursuit of a 299-run target set by India.
By the 40th over, Wolvaardt had guided her team to 211 for six, maintaining a fighting chance for her side. Her crucial partnership with Annerie Dercksen, who fell for 35, added 61 runs, prolonging South Africa's pursuit before Deepti Sharma's critical bowling intervention.
Earlier in the day, Shafali Verma's commanding knock of 87 had laid down a solid foundation for India's innings, pushing them to a formidable total of 298 for seven. As the game progressed, the visitors faced an uphill task, needing 88 runs in the final 10 overs with only four wickets remaining.
