India Clinches Maiden Women's World Cup Title

India secured their first Women's World Cup title with a 52-run triumph over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's half-centuries led India's innings. Laura Wolvaardt scored 101 for South Africa, but Deepti Sharma's bowling ensured India's historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 00:14 IST
India achieved a historic win by claiming their first Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batted first, India posted a strong total of 298-7, powered by the half-centuries from Shafali Verma, who scored 87, and Deepti Sharma, who contributed 58. Despite aiming for a higher score, they fell short of crossing the 350 mark.

In response, South Africa, led by a resilient 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt, were all out for 246 in 45.3 overs. Deepti Sharma's exceptional bowling performance, claiming 5-39, sealed the win, highlighting her all-round capabilities on a momentous evening for the home team.

