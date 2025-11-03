Inspiring Victory: India's Historic Women's Cricket World Cup Triumph

The Indian women's cricket team etched their names in history by clinching their first-ever World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa on Sunday. The landmark victory added a golden chapter to India's sporting achievements.

Shafali Verma, a 21-year-old cricketer who wasn't even a reserve player until recently, scored 87 runs in India's 298 for 7, also contributing crucial wickets that restricted the Proteas to 246, thrilling a packed DY Patil Stadium.

With significant roles played by Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani under immense pressure, the triumph mirrored India's 1983 men's cricket World Cup win. This achievement promises lasting social impact, inspiring future generations of female cricketers across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)