Sabalenka Shines in WTA Finals Opener; Gauff's Double Faults Prove Costly

Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her WTA Finals journey with a resounding victory over Jasmine Paolini, showcasing her formidable serves and focused play. The U.S. Open champion and current world number one delivered 11 aces, frustrating her opponent with precise returns and maintaining a dominant presence throughout the match held in Riyadh.

This win marks Sabalenka's 60th tour victory of the year. She expertly navigated the court, breaking Paolini's serve multiple times, and claimed the first set 6-3. Her intensity carried into the second, as she secured an unassailable lead, showcasing why she remains a top contender in the tournament.

In contrast, Coco Gauff's match against Jessica Pegula was marred by errors, including 17 double faults. While Gauff briefly rallied in the second set, Pegula's strategic play and Gauff's unforced errors ultimately handed Pegula the win. The WTA Finals continue with Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina facing off in Group Serena Williams on Monday.