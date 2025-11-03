Left Menu

Champions of the Nation: Indian Women's Cricket Triumph

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their World Cup victory against South Africa. He praised the team's success, highlighting their impact on national pride and the aspirations of women in India, celebrating their achievement as a historic moment for the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their stunning victory in the World Cup final against South Africa, calling it a historic triumph.

Chouhan lauded the team, stating, "Our daughters are champions! They have not only won the match, but also the hearts of an entire nation," through his post on the social media platform X.

He emphasized the significance of the victory, noting it as a moment of immense joy and pride for the country, symbolizing the boundless aspirations of India's daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

