Champions of the Nation: Indian Women's Cricket Triumph

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their stunning victory in the World Cup final against South Africa, calling it a historic triumph.

Chouhan lauded the team, stating, "Our daughters are champions! They have not only won the match, but also the hearts of an entire nation," through his post on the social media platform X.

He emphasized the significance of the victory, noting it as a moment of immense joy and pride for the country, symbolizing the boundless aspirations of India's daughters.

