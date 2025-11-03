Left Menu

Blue Jays' Epic World Series Battle Sets New Standard

The Toronto Blue Jays captivated fans by reaching the World Series for the first time since 1993, creating a new standard despite losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series featured dramatic games and high international viewership, showcasing baseball's global appeal and resulting in memorable moments and records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:21 IST
The Toronto Blue Jays may have ended the World Series without a trophy, but their journey left a lasting impression, according to manager John Schneider. The much-anticipated 'David versus Goliath' clash against defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers transcended expectations, delivering a gripping seven-game saga.

Outside the stadium, the series drew significant global attention, largely attributed to the presence of Japan's Shohei Ohtani on the Dodgers' roster. Game 1's match drew an impressive 32.6 million viewers across the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

The Dodgers eventually clinched the series with thrilling victories, including a record-tieing 18-inning Game 3 and an unforgettable Game 7. Despite the loss, the Blue Jays' performance earned applause, and figures like Connor McDavid acknowledged the shared disappointment with grace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

