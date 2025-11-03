Legacy in the Making: Harmanpreet Kaur's Historic Triumph

At the stroke of midnight, Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name in history by leading the Indian women's cricket team to a groundbreaking World Cup victory. The skipper's emotional journey was captured in her celebration, as she ran with unbridled joy and shared heartfelt moments with her teammates and mentors.

The victory was not just a triumph on the field but also a symbol of breaking barriers for women's cricket in India. Harmanpreet's strategic instincts played a crucial role, particularly her decision to empower Shafali Verma, whose standout performance helped secure the win.

The team's collective effort, bolstered by robust support from the coaching staff and BCCI, signifies the start of a promising era in women's cricket. As Kaur articulated, this achievement is the beginning of making such successes habitual, fueling aspirations for future glories.

(With inputs from agencies.)