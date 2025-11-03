Historic Triumph: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Wins World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by winning their first-ever World Cup, defeating defending champions Australia in a final match. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed this achievement as a 'proud and inspiring moment' for the nation.

According to Siddaramaiah, the team's victory is a testament to their skill, passion, and perseverance. Their success has set a benchmark for future generations, showcasing the power of determination and unity.

Expressing his congratulations, the Chief Minister highlighted the team's resilience and consistent performance throughout the tournament as pivotal to securing the title. This landmark achievement will be celebrated for years to come, he remarked in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)