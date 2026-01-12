Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy: A Source of Inspiration for India's Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 164th birth anniversary, honoring his contributions to youth empowerment and spiritual wisdom. Celebrated as National Youth Day, Swami Vivekananda remains a beacon of inspiration for India's youth, continuing to influence their role in nation-building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on Monday, marking the 164th anniversary of the revered spiritual leader's birth. On this occasion, PM Modi praised Swami Vivekananda as a 'powerful source of inspiration for India's youth,' reflecting on how his teachings fortify the nation's aspirations for progress.

PM Modi expressed his hope that National Youth Day would invigorate the youth with renewed strength and confidence. President Droupadi Murmu also honored Swami Vivekananda, underscoring that his teachings continue to inspire humanity and contribute to India's national pride.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Swami Vivekananda's impact on youth empowerment and social service, highlighting his efforts in promoting Indian knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports emphasized the significance of National Youth Day in commemorating his belief in the potential of the youth.

