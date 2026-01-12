Swami Vivekananda: A Beacon of Inspiration on National Youth Day

On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 164th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered tribute, acknowledging the spiritual leader's lasting impact as a source of inspiration for India's youth. Emphasizing Vivekananda's role in strengthening the resolve for a developed India, Modi expressed hope that National Youth Day would invigorate citizens, particularly the young generation.

President Droupadi Murmu also honored Vivekananda, commending his timeless vision and spiritual insights that continue to guide humanity. Highlighting his advocacy for inner strength and humanitarian service, Murmu praised Vivekananda's role in instilling national pride and motivating young Indians to contribute to nation-building.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on National Youth Day, lauding Swami Vivekananda's contributions to youth empowerment and social service through the Ramakrishna Mission. Shah reflected on Vivekananda's message of perseverance and patriotism, underscoring his influence on the youth and encouraging progress toward a developed India. These tributes underscored the enduring legacy of Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, whose speeches and philosophies continue to resonate globally.

