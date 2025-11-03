Thrilling Battles: ISL Teams Vie for Semi-Final Spots

As the Indian Super League (ISL) heats up, Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) are battling to keep their semi-final dreams intact. With points at a premium, every performance counts. SC Delhi is gearing up to capture its inaugural victory and inject hope into its campaign.

Kerala Blasters, fresh off a 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United courtesy of Koldo Obeita, are determined for another strong showing against SC Delhi. Despite a tense game against Rajasthan, Blasters showcased remarkable resilience. They're keen on maintaining this momentum and ending their trophy drought with a strong showing in the AIFF Super Cup.

Mumbai City FC faces Rajasthan United FC in a crucial clash within their group. Confidence runs high for MCFC after Vikram Pratap Singh's previous performance. Under the tutelage of Peter Kratky, Mumbai's gameplay has evolved significantly, focusing on central combinations and build-up play while maintaining a strong defense.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan United aims to impress against MCFC, knowing a solid defensive display is vital for keeping their qualification hopes alive. An early win for the Blasters could set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between Mumbai and Kerala, a match that's already generating buzz among fans.

