India Rewards Youth Athletes: Generous Cash Prizes Unveiled

The Indian Olympic Association has announced cash prizes for medalists at the Youth Asian Games. Gold, silver, and bronze winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh, and 2 lakh respectively. Fourth place finishers and kabaddi teams will also be rewarded, celebrating the athletes' exceptional performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced significant cash rewards for medalists at the Youth Asian Games held in Bahrain. Gold, silver, and bronze winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh, and 2 lakh, respectively, acknowledging their hard work and success at this major sporting event.

Additionally, the fourth-place finishers will be awarded Rs 50,000 each. The men's and women's kabaddi teams, who clinched gold, will receive Rs 10 lakh each, showcasing the IOA's commitment to encouraging kabaddi, a homegrown sport. Coaches of medalists will also be recognized with Rs 1 lakh each for their vital contributions.

Under PT Usha's leadership, the IOA underscores the achievements as a reflection of India's youthful sports potential and reiterates its dedication to nurturing future sporting talents. The role of coaches, federations, and support teams is applauded in fostering such remarkable performances during the games.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

