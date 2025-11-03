India Rewards Youth Athletes: Generous Cash Prizes Unveiled

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced significant cash rewards for medalists at the Youth Asian Games held in Bahrain. Gold, silver, and bronze winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, 3 lakh, and 2 lakh, respectively, acknowledging their hard work and success at this major sporting event.

Additionally, the fourth-place finishers will be awarded Rs 50,000 each. The men's and women's kabaddi teams, who clinched gold, will receive Rs 10 lakh each, showcasing the IOA's commitment to encouraging kabaddi, a homegrown sport. Coaches of medalists will also be recognized with Rs 1 lakh each for their vital contributions.

Under PT Usha's leadership, the IOA underscores the achievements as a reflection of India's youthful sports potential and reiterates its dedication to nurturing future sporting talents. The role of coaches, federations, and support teams is applauded in fostering such remarkable performances during the games.