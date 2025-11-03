Left Menu

Triumphant Turnaround: India's Victory in Women's World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur led India to its first Women's World Cup victory, overcoming past narrow defeats. Ahead of the final against South Africa, Kaur rallied her team to give their best. Various players including Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues played pivotal roles as India clinched the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:09 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur finally led India to a historic win in the Women's World Cup, overcoming painful memories of past close defeats. Under her leadership, India secured their first title, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.

In preparation for the match, Kaur motivated the team to leave no stone unturned, a sentiment echoed by all-rounder Amanjot Kaur. Amanjot's crucial catch off South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt marked a turning point in the game, exemplifying her key role in the campaign.

Aided by impressive performances from players like Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the Indian team demonstrated resilience and unity throughout the tournament, ultimately emerging as world champions.

