Harmanpreet Kaur's Captaincy Transition: A Strategic Call for Indian Women's Cricket

In a significant proposal just after India's historic Women's ODI World Cup victory, former team captain Shantha Rangaswamy suggests Harmanpreet Kaur relinquish her captaincy duties. Rangaswamy believes the change would benefit both the team and Kaur, who excels as a batter and fielder.

Rangaswamy argues that while Kaur is brilliant in her non-captaincy roles, tactical mishaps might be reduced if she focuses solely on her playing strengths. Looking towards future World Cups, Rangaswamy points to Smriti Mandhana, aged 29, as a prime candidate for captaincy.

The former skipper also emphasized the Indian team's need to fortify its bowling capabilities to remain dominant on the world stage, citing comparisons to teams like Australia. She predicts the recent World Cup win will significantly boost the popularity of women's cricket in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)