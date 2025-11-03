Left Menu

FIFPRO Unveils Star-Studded World 11 Lineups

FIFPRO's global players' awards have highlighted top talent by naming the World 11 teams for men and women. Paris St Germain's Champions League winners feature prominently, while England's Euro victory is celebrated with five players. Lamine Yamal and Lucy Bronze set records amid an international selection of football icons.

FIFPRO has revealed this year's Men's and Women's World 11 teams, spotlighting the talent that captivated fans across the globe. Paris St Germain, fresh off their Champions League triumph, shines brightly with five members celebrated for their on-field excellence. Equally matched, England's victorious Euro 2025 women's team also boasts five honorees.

A standout selection in the men's team is the youngest-ever inclusion of Barcelona's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, promising a bright future for the sport. Meanwhile, England's formidable Lucy Bronze marks her impressive eighth selection for the women's team, solidifying her legacy in international football.

African talent was also in the spotlight as Barbra Banda and Ghizlane Chebbak earned their places in the women's World 11. The players were chosen following votes from over 26,000 professional footballers, reinforcing FIFPRO's tradition of celebrating diverse and elite global talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

