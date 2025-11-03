Left Menu

Triumph in Manama: India's Youth Athletes Shine at Asian Youth Games

The Indian Olympic Association rewards India's youth athletes and coaches with cash prizes for a record-breaking 48-medal haul at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. This historic performance highlights the strength of India's sporting ecosystem and the dedication of athletes and staff. A celebratory ceremony is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:45 IST
Triumph in Manama: India's Youth Athletes Shine at Asian Youth Games
IOA President PT Usha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced cash prizes for India's medallists and coaching staff following an unprecedented performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain. The youth contingent brought home a record 48 medals, including 13 gold, marking India's best showing at the event.

"This remarkable achievement underscores the growing strength of India's youth sporting ecosystem," the IOA shared in a press release. The organization emphasized the dedication of athletes, coaches, and staff as pivotal to the triumph. IOA plans a ceremony to honor these accomplishments, with gold medallists receiving Rs 5,00,000 each and other awardees similarly recognized.

The IOA expressed immense pride in the young athletes, emphasizing their achievements as a reflection of the promising future of Indian sport. The association remains committed to nurturing emerging talent, as highlighted by standout performances from athletes such as Khushi and Priteesmita Bhoi, who claimed India's first individual gold medal at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025