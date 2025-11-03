Triumph in Manama: India's Youth Athletes Shine at Asian Youth Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced cash prizes for India's medallists and coaching staff following an unprecedented performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain. The youth contingent brought home a record 48 medals, including 13 gold, marking India's best showing at the event.

"This remarkable achievement underscores the growing strength of India's youth sporting ecosystem," the IOA shared in a press release. The organization emphasized the dedication of athletes, coaches, and staff as pivotal to the triumph. IOA plans a ceremony to honor these accomplishments, with gold medallists receiving Rs 5,00,000 each and other awardees similarly recognized.

The IOA expressed immense pride in the young athletes, emphasizing their achievements as a reflection of the promising future of Indian sport. The association remains committed to nurturing emerging talent, as highlighted by standout performances from athletes such as Khushi and Priteesmita Bhoi, who claimed India's first individual gold medal at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)