Scunthorpe United's Defender Involved in Train Stabbing Incident
Soccer player Jonathan Gjoshe from Scunthorpe United was among several people stabbed on a train to London. Jonathan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. A 32-year-old man is charged with attempted murder. The incident is not considered terrorism-related. The club extends support to all affected.
A train bound for London became the scene of violence on Saturday evening, affecting multiple passengers, including Scunthorpe United's soccer player, Jonathan Gjoshe.
The club disclosed on Monday that Gjoshe sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently hospitalized, saying, "Due to the ongoing investigations, we are unable to provide further updates."
Law enforcement has charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder in connection to the attack that injured ten people. Investigators have determined the act was not related to terrorism.
