Al-Hilal Continues Winning Streak in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal defeated Qatar's Al-Gharafa 2-1 in the Asian Champions League Elite, maintaining their lead in the western league. Al-Hilal's victory places them at the top with 12 points, two ahead of UAE's Al-Wahda, who also secured a win. Additionally, Qatar's Al-Duhail triumphed over Shabab Al-Ahli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Hilal secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Qatar's Al-Gharafa in Doha, solidifying their top spot in the western league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite. Salem Al-Dawsari led the charge with an early header, followed by Kaio Cesar's impressive long-range goal.

While Al-Hilal dominated, Al-Wahda of the UAE also emerged victorious with a last-minute goal against Uzbekistan's Nasaf. Edmilson Junior's stellar performance propelled Qatar's Al-Duhail to a significant 4-1 win over Shabab Al-Ahli, marking their first win in the competition.

In other matches, Iran's Tractor FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Iraq's Al-Shorta. These results highlight the competitive nature of the league stage as teams vie for spots in March's knockout rounds.

