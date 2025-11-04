League Cup Tensions: Fixture Congestion Sparks EFL Concerns

The English Football League has raised alarms about fixture congestion undermining the League Cup, especially following the scheduling of Crystal Palace's quarter-final against Arsenal on December 23. The cramming of fixtures is a direct result of expanded European competitions, leading to a packed schedule for both teams.

Crystal Palace faces an intense nine-day stretch in December, involving Premier League and UEFA Conference League commitments, creating potential strain on players and management. The EFL highlights the lack of consultation in European scheduling as a key factor in these clashes.

The EFL emphasizes that constant fixture adjustments risk degrading the League Cup's reputation, crucial for revenue generation and fan engagement. Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta and other stakeholders express dissatisfaction, urging a reevaluation to maintain the integrity and preparation time for domestic clubs.