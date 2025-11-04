Left Menu

Labuschagne's Resurgence: From Struggles to Success

Marnus Labuschagne has hit a purple patch in his career, boasting five centuries this domestic season and securing his spot in the Australia squad for the Ashes. His recent form marks a significant recovery from past struggles, indicating a renewed confidence and refined technique.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:55 IST
Marnus Labuschagne, reinvigorated at 31, has hit a career-high, scoring his fifth century this domestic season. This resurgence comes after a technical slump that saw him dropped from the test squad during the West Indies tour.

After underwhelming performances in limited overs against South Africa, Labuschagne reclaimed form with three one-day hundreds and two more in the Sheffield Shield. His 101 off 111 balls helped Queensland defeat New South Wales, re-establishing his Ashes squad eligibility.

Labuschagne credits this success to technical adjustments and believes fellow cricketer Sam Konstas could similarly benefit from challenging phases. The England squad has arrived in Australia, with Perth set to host the first Ashes test on November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

