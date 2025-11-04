Left Menu

Tom Moody Joins Lucknow Super Giants as Global Director

Tom Moody, a former Australian all-rounder, has been appointed as the global director of cricket for IPL's Lucknow Super Giants. Moody had two coaching stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad before joining LSG, bringing his vast experience from his playing and coaching days.

In a significant development for the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants have named former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody as their global director of cricket. The announcement comes as the team gears up for the upcoming season of the T20 league.

The 60-year-old Moody brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously held coaching roles with Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2022. His professional journey includes a distinguished playing career, where he participated in eight Test matches and 76 ODIs, amassing 1,667 runs and taking 54 wickets.

LSG's social media buzzed with excitement, introducing Moody with the tagline, 'Experience. Vision. Leadership. Welcome aboard the Super Giants Universe, Tom Moody!' A standout in Sheffield Shield cricket, Moody's record includes over 21,000 first-class runs and 361 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

