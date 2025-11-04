Shaheen Afridi: Determined to Lead Pakistan's ODI Resurgence

Pakistan's recently appointed ODI captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has expressed his enthusiasm in steering the national team after losing his T20I captaincy last year. Afridi is eager to elevate Pakistan's status in ODIs as he prepares for his first captaincy test against South Africa, beginning Tuesday in Faisalabad.

The leadership changes in Pakistan cricket continue, as Mohammad Rizwan is removed as ODI captain ahead of South Africa's visit. Despite previously leading Pakistan to series victories over Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, Rizwan's leadership saw challenging times this year, including a home tri-series loss to New Zealand and an early Champions Trophy exit.

Shaheen Afridi, demoted from the T20I captaincy in 2024 after a 4-1 defeat in New Zealand, stated the leadership shift was a strategic decision favoring Babar Azam. Afridi remains focused on current responsibilities, aiming to lead with added pride and responsibility in the upcoming three-match series against a South African team missing key players due to injuries and rest, presenting both challenges and opportunities.

