Delhi High Court Advocates for Inclusive Sports Award Criteria

The Delhi High Court mandates the government to revise criteria for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2025 to include hearing-impaired athletes, combating current discriminatory practices. Triggered by Virender Singh's petition, the decision aims to ensure equal recognition for deaf athletes alongside para-athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called upon the central government to swiftly devise inclusive criteria for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2025, emphasizing the current discriminatory stance against hearing-impaired athletes in comparison to para sportspersons.

The bench highlighted that under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, discrimination between athletes with hearing impairments and those with physical disabilities is impermissible. Yet, current practices in the 'Scheme of Cash Awards for Medal Winners' lead to unequal treatment of deaf sportspersons.

Presiding Judge Sachin Datta ordered immediate action to enable hearing-impaired athletes to apply for the award, postponing the initial application deadline to ensure fairness. The directive follows a plea by famed deaf wrestler Virender Singh to address the exclusion of deaf athletes from key sports recognition and funding.

