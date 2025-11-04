Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Weight Class Change: A Strategic Shift

Indian weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu is set to step up to the 53kg weight class for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following the removal of her current 49kg category. This decision comes as part of the International Olympic Committee's expansion, increasing the total weightlifting events to 12.

Chief national coach Vijay Sharma suggests the weight shift may benefit Chanu, who has found maintaining a 48kg body weight challenging. She will remain in her current category through the Asian Games next year before transitioning to 53kg.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced a new weight class structure, effective from August 1, 2026. The latest shift in categories comes after previous changes within a year, with the updated classes set to better accommodate athletes at the 2028 Olympic Games.