Left Menu

Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Weight Class Change: A Strategic Shift

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will shift to the 53kg weight category for the 2028 Olympics. Her current category, 49kg, will not be featured, and her coach believes this change will be advantageous. Chanu will transition after the 2024 Asian Games to prepare comfortably for LA 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:46 IST
Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Weight Class Change: A Strategic Shift
  • Country:
  • India

Indian weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu is set to step up to the 53kg weight class for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics following the removal of her current 49kg category. This decision comes as part of the International Olympic Committee's expansion, increasing the total weightlifting events to 12.

Chief national coach Vijay Sharma suggests the weight shift may benefit Chanu, who has found maintaining a 48kg body weight challenging. She will remain in her current category through the Asian Games next year before transitioning to 53kg.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced a new weight class structure, effective from August 1, 2026. The latest shift in categories comes after previous changes within a year, with the updated classes set to better accommodate athletes at the 2028 Olympic Games.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025