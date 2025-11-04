Left Menu

Indian Cricketers Shine in ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament

The ICC revealed its Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament with Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma selected due to their outstanding performances. With their historic win over South Africa, Mandhana and Sharma led the charge, showcasing India's prowess on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST
Smriti Mandhana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Women's Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament on Tuesday, featuring three standout Indian players. Smriti Mandhana, a crucial batter, along with Jemimah Rodrigues and the Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, were instrumental in India's historic title-winning streak at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana formed a formidable opening pair with South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt. Mandhana consistently scored 434 runs at an average of 54.25, highlighted by her 109 against New Zealand. Wolvaardt, named team captain, topped the tournament's run chart with 571 runs at 71.37, enhanced by two centuries and three fifties.

Jemimah Rodrigues shone with 292 runs at an average of 58.40, delivering a crucial 127* against Australia in the semifinals. South Africa's Marizanne Kapp contributed significantly with 208 runs and 12 wickets. Australia's Ash Gardner impressed with 328 runs and seven wickets. Deepti Sharma's 22 wickets and 215 runs were pivotal to India's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

