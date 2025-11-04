Left Menu

Historic Win: India's Women's Cricket Team Clinches Maiden World Cup Trophy

In a momentous victory, India's women's cricket team won their first-ever World Cup title against South Africa at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur's squad, backed by stellar performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to celebrate their triumph.

Team India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a historic evening at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, the Indian women's cricket team triumphed in their first-ever Women's World Cup final, defeating South Africa by a margin of 52 runs. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, delivered a commanding performance to lift the coveted trophy.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 298/7, with young sensation Shafali Verma scoring 87 runs in just 78 balls, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma contributed a crucial run-a-ball 58. South Africa's response was spearheaded by skipper Laura Wolvaardt, whose valiant 101 off 98 balls wasn't enough to secure victory, as India's spin attack decimated her supporting cast.

The victory marked an emotional high for Indian cricket, with legends like Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joining in the celebrations. A visibly moved Rohit Sharma, former India men's captain, shared in the momentous achievement. The champions travel to New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a new chapter for women's cricket in India that former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed as transformative.

