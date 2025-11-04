Left Menu

Jacob Bethell Secures Maiden ECB Central Contract

Jacob Bethell has been awarded his first central contract by the ECB, among 14 multi-format cricket players. Born in Barbados, Bethell moved to England on a scholarship and made his Test debut last year. The ECB contract system also includes one-year and development contracts for emerging talents.

Updated: 04-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:29 IST
In a significant announcement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has awarded maiden central contracts to several players, including 22-year-old all-rounder Jacob Bethell. This decision is part of a strategic move to secure England's cricket future by recognizing and nurturing talent across all formats.

Bethell, originally from Barbados, transitioned to England under a scholarship and has shown promising performances in both Tests and shorter formats. Alongside him, names like Test captain Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are included in these two-year deals, demonstrating a commitment to a robust multi-format team.

ECB's approach of offering varied contract lengths aims to manage workloads effectively while ensuring the availability and performance of players like Joe Root and Harry Brook. With 30 players on board, the ECB is focused on maintaining competitive squads as cricket evolves globally.

