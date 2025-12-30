Left Menu

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup includes fast bowler Jofra Archer, despite an injury. The team will also play ODIs and T20s in Sri Lanka before the tournament. Ben Duckett is included in both squads, and leadership changes may be influenced by their World Cup performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England unveiled their provisional squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Tuesday, featuring the notable inclusion of Jofra Archer despite an injury that sidelined him during the ongoing Ashes in Australia. The World Cup squad, comprising 15 members, also features Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

While Archer remains in the World Cup squad, he will not join the team on their Sri Lankan tour as he is still recuperating from a side strain. The squad will embark on a three-match ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka, starting January 22, before proceeding to the World Cup tournaments in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

England's performance in the World Cup could potentially impact their leadership, notably that of coach Brendon McCullum and team director Rob Key. Ben Duckett secures a spot in both T20 and ODI line-ups despite recent form struggles. The T20 campaign begins against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

