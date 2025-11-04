Rajasthan United's Narrow Triumph Tightens AIFF Super Cup Race

In a tense encounter, Rajasthan United clinched a vital 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the AIFF Super Cup at Fatorda's PJN Stadium. Their victory, underscored by Robinson Blandon's 43rd-minute strike, deeply impacts the semi-final dynamics in Group D.

The game commenced with Mumbai City's aggressive play, as they dominated possession and launched frequent offensives. However, Rajasthan's steadfast defense executed strategic offside traps to thwart the Islanders' attacks. As the match progressed, Rajasthan found their footing and started exploiting gaps with Pedro Astray spearheading counterattacks.

Blandon's decisive goal just before halftime invigorated Rajasthan, who maintained their momentum into the second half. Despite Mumbai City's persistent pursuits, Rajasthan's robust defense stifled any threats, ensuring a crucial victory and keeping their semi-final ambitions within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)