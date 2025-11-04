Epic 'Battle of the Sexes' Tennis Showdown Set for Dubai

The world of tennis is gearing up for an exciting 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match as women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Australian star Nick Kyrgios. Set for December 28 in Dubai, this modern rendition is inspired by the iconic match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973.

That historic showdown, watched by 90 million people worldwide, marked a milestone for gender equality in sports. King defeated Riggs, proving women's capabilities on the global stage. Now, Sabalenka aims to follow in her footsteps and bring awareness to the women's tennis movement.

Nick Kyrgios, despite being ranked 652nd globally due to a long injury break, is known for his magnetic talent and dynamic personality. Amidst various teasings over the months, both players are keen to demonstrate their prowess at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, promising a thrilling contest for tennis fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)