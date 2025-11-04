Left Menu

Epic 'Battle of the Sexes' Tennis Showdown Set for Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are set to face off in a 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match on December 28 in Dubai. Inspired by Billie Jean King's 1973 victory, the match aims to highlight gender equality in sports. Previously, similar famous matches have drawn massive attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:48 IST
Epic 'Battle of the Sexes' Tennis Showdown Set for Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of tennis is gearing up for an exciting 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match as women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka takes on Australian star Nick Kyrgios. Set for December 28 in Dubai, this modern rendition is inspired by the iconic match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973.

That historic showdown, watched by 90 million people worldwide, marked a milestone for gender equality in sports. King defeated Riggs, proving women's capabilities on the global stage. Now, Sabalenka aims to follow in her footsteps and bring awareness to the women's tennis movement.

Nick Kyrgios, despite being ranked 652nd globally due to a long injury break, is known for his magnetic talent and dynamic personality. Amidst various teasings over the months, both players are keen to demonstrate their prowess at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, promising a thrilling contest for tennis fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025