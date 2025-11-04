Pickleball Unity: A New Era for India

In a momentous step for Indian pickleball, the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has joined forces with the Pickleball Federation of India (PFI) under the unifying slogan 'One Nation, One Game, One Association'. This partnership aims to foster a cohesive and robust national framework for the burgeoning sport.

The collaboration underscores a collective belief in the unification of the sport across India, with the Rajasthan Pickleball Association, led by Karan Singh Shekhawat, becoming the 25th state body to join AIPA. This development was celebrated as a milestone in bringing together passion, people, and community under one umbrella, according to AIPA's announcement.

Attended by notable figures including AIPA President Arvind Ramesh Prabhoo and PFI President Shekhawat, the event marked a pivotal moment in Indian pickleball. It heralds a strategic pathway for the sport's expansion, with a focus on grassroots development, coaching, and tournaments. Senior leaders and state representatives were present, signaling a new, unified direction in sport governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)