The Blue Colts Take on Thailand: India U-23 Team's International Challenge

The Indian Under-23 men's football team will face Thailand in an international friendly on November 15. The match is part of their preparatory activities, which include a camp in Kolkata and previous games against teams like Indonesia and Iraq. Coach Naushad Moosa has named a 25-member provisional squad.

Updated: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Under-23 men's football team is gearing up for a major friendly match against Thailand's U-23 squad on November 15, taking place during the FIFA international window in Bangkok. This encounter at the Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani, marks another critical step in their international experience nurturing young talents.

Before heading to Thailand, the team will convene in Kolkata starting November 7 for a preparatory camp, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive showdown. The squad's recent exploits include matches against various Asian teams, showcasing their growing prowess and determination.

Head Coach Naushad Moosa has made public a 25-member squad list aiming to feature India's best up-and-coming players in this anticipated clash. The line-up includes a diverse mix of skilled goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, all poised to bring their best to the field.

