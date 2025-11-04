Chess Prodigy Oro Faustino Holds Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi to a Draw
In a thrilling game at the FIDE World Cup, 12-year-old Argentinian chess prodigy Oro Faustino forced a draw against Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi in the second round. Faustino, hailed as the 'Messi of Chess', showcased his exceptional skills by maintaining equality through the 28-move match.
Faustino strategically used the Berlin defense with his black pieces, capitalizing on Gujrathi's attempts to find weaknesses. The Indian chess player, aiming for a spot in the 2026 Candidates tournament, chose a cautious path, repeating positions to avoid risky moves.
The next match will see Gujrathi playing with the black pieces. Should this encounter also end in a draw, shorter-duration games will determine the winner. Meanwhile, Levon Aronian demonstrated his strong form, defeating Aronyak Ghosh with white pieces.