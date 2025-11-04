Left Menu

Chess Prodigy Oro Faustino Holds Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi to a Draw

Argentinian chess prodigy Oro Faustino, dubbed the 'Messi of Chess,' drew against India's Vidit Gujrathi in the FIDE World Cup's second round. Using the Berlin defense with black pieces, Faustino achieved equality after 28 moves. Gujrathi will play with black pieces in the return game on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:16 IST
In a thrilling game at the FIDE World Cup, 12-year-old Argentinian chess prodigy Oro Faustino forced a draw against Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi in the second round. Faustino, hailed as the 'Messi of Chess', showcased his exceptional skills by maintaining equality through the 28-move match.

Faustino strategically used the Berlin defense with his black pieces, capitalizing on Gujrathi's attempts to find weaknesses. The Indian chess player, aiming for a spot in the 2026 Candidates tournament, chose a cautious path, repeating positions to avoid risky moves.

The next match will see Gujrathi playing with the black pieces. Should this encounter also end in a draw, shorter-duration games will determine the winner. Meanwhile, Levon Aronian demonstrated his strong form, defeating Aronyak Ghosh with white pieces.

