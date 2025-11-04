Chess Prodigy Oro Faustino Holds Indian Grandmaster to a Draw

In a thrilling encounter at the FIDE World Chess Cup, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi was held to a draw by 12-year-old Argentine prodigy Oro Faustino. The match, which took place during the second round, saw Faustino, fondly referred to as the 'Messi of Chess', exhibit remarkable skill with his black pieces.

The ambitious youngster impressed with his strategic use of the Berlin defense to achieve a draw in just 28 moves. His performance was a testament to his exceptional talent, as he also previously defeated the higher-ranked Ante Brkic of Croatia in the tournament's opener.

Meanwhile, other matches saw varied results as Levon Aronian defeated Aronyak Ghosh decisively, and Arjun Erigaisi claimed victory against Martin Petrov. As the tournament advances, Indian players like Gujrathi and Praggnanandhaa aim for a coveted spot in the Candidates tournament of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)