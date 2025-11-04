Left Menu

Chess Prodigy Oro Faustino Holds Indian Grandmaster to a Draw

In a stunning display of talent, 12-year-old Argentine chess sensation Oro Faustino held Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi to a draw in the FIDE World Chess Cup. Dubbed the 'Messi of Chess', Faustino demonstrated his skill with the black pieces, starting off with the Berlin defense. The game lasted 28 moves.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:03 IST
In a thrilling encounter at the FIDE World Chess Cup, Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi was held to a draw by 12-year-old Argentine prodigy Oro Faustino. The match, which took place during the second round, saw Faustino, fondly referred to as the 'Messi of Chess', exhibit remarkable skill with his black pieces.

The ambitious youngster impressed with his strategic use of the Berlin defense to achieve a draw in just 28 moves. His performance was a testament to his exceptional talent, as he also previously defeated the higher-ranked Ante Brkic of Croatia in the tournament's opener.

Meanwhile, other matches saw varied results as Levon Aronian defeated Aronyak Ghosh decisively, and Arjun Erigaisi claimed victory against Martin Petrov. As the tournament advances, Indian players like Gujrathi and Praggnanandhaa aim for a coveted spot in the Candidates tournament of 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

