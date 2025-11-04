Left Menu

Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav of India and Haris Rauf of Pakistan faced fines and suspensions following incidents during the Asia Cup. Their conduct violated the ICC Code of Conduct, leading to hefty penalties. This escalation indicates rising tensions in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, highlighted by the absence of post-match handshakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST
Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20 team, and Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf have been fined by the ICC for actions deemed unsportsmanlike during the Asia Cup held in September.

Rauf, who accumulated multiple offenses, received a two-match suspension alongside financial penalties impacting his participation in upcoming ODIs.

The penalties underscore escalating tensions in the India-Pakistan cricket corridor, as teams refrained from traditional handshakes, highlighting the heated rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

 United States
2
US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

 United States
3
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global
4
US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025