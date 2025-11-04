Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry

Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20 team, and Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf have been fined by the ICC for actions deemed unsportsmanlike during the Asia Cup held in September.

Rauf, who accumulated multiple offenses, received a two-match suspension alongside financial penalties impacting his participation in upcoming ODIs.

The penalties underscore escalating tensions in the India-Pakistan cricket corridor, as teams refrained from traditional handshakes, highlighting the heated rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)