Cricket Clash: Fines and Suspensions Rock India-Pakistan Rivalry
Suryakumar Yadav of India and Haris Rauf of Pakistan faced fines and suspensions following incidents during the Asia Cup. Their conduct violated the ICC Code of Conduct, leading to hefty penalties. This escalation indicates rising tensions in the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, highlighted by the absence of post-match handshakes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Suryakumar Yadav, captain of India's T20 team, and Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf have been fined by the ICC for actions deemed unsportsmanlike during the Asia Cup held in September.
Rauf, who accumulated multiple offenses, received a two-match suspension alongside financial penalties impacting his participation in upcoming ODIs.
The penalties underscore escalating tensions in the India-Pakistan cricket corridor, as teams refrained from traditional handshakes, highlighting the heated rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement