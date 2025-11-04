Mahmudul Hasan Joy Returns for Bangladesh's Test Clash Against Ireland

Top-order batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy returns to Bangladesh's Test squad as they prepare for a two-match series against Ireland, starting November 11 in Sylhet. Joy, a veteran of 18 Tests, had earlier made history with a century in South Africa, a first for a Bangladeshi batter in the country according to ESPNcricinfo.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to maintain his role as captain until the conclusion of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has reinstated Shanto as the Test captain following his earlier resignation after a series defeat to Sri Lanka in June. His leadership will be crucial in the upcoming series against Ireland.

The squad announcement includes four fast bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, and Khaled Ahmed, along with three spinners - Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, and Hasan Murad. Murad's recent performance of 9-for-135 in the National Cricket League is noteworthy. Additionally, Taijul Islam is nearing a significant milestone as he requires just 10 wickets to surpass Shakib Al Hasan's record as Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests.

The series against Ireland will take place from November 11-15 in Sylhet and from November 19-23 in Dhaka. Both matches will be outside the World Test Championship framework. Bangladesh's squad includes: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, and Hasan Murad.

(With inputs from agencies.)