Springboks Ready for Thrilling Rematch Against France

In a highly anticipated rematch, South Africa's Springboks are gearing up to take on France in an Autumn International series set to take place on Saturday at the Stade de France. This match comes after their thrilling 29-28 win against the French team in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final two years ago—a game celebrated as one of the tournament's finest.

Lood de Jager, one of South Africa's key players, anticipates a challenging forward battle, as France seeks revenge for their home-turf defeat. De Jager emphasized the importance of analyzing and countering France's strong lineout and maul tactics to gain an upper hand in the matchup.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to announce the team lineup on Thursday. The team is on a five-match tour, having recently crushed Japan 61-7 in London, and eye top world ranking ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw. They will also face Italy, Ireland, and Wales in the coming weeks.

