Injury Forces Jordie Barrett Out of All Blacks Tour
Jordie Barrett of the All Blacks is ruled out of the Northern Hemisphere Tour due to ankle and knee injuries. He was injured during the game against Ireland. Barrett, along with his brother Scott, will miss upcoming matches. The team will face England and Wales next.
New Zealand Rugby announced that the All Blacks will continue their Northern Hemisphere Tour without star player Jordie Barrett. The 28-year-old suffered ankle and knee injuries during their recent victory over Ireland.
Barrett exited the match after just 16 minutes when an Irish player landed on him, leaving him unable to continue.
Both Jordie and his brother Scott Barrett, who also sustained injuries against Ireland, will miss crucial upcoming tests. The All Blacks' schedule includes matches against Scotland, England, and Wales.
