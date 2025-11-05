Tadhg Beirne's Red Card Rescinded, Cleared for Ireland's Clash with Japan
Ireland's lock Tadhg Beirne has had his red card from a match against New Zealand rescinded. Initially shown a yellow card for a tackle on Beauden Barrett, it was later upgraded to red. However, an independent committee deemed the act not severe enough, allowing Beirne to play this weekend.
The red card shown to Ireland's lock, Tadhg Beirne, for a dangerous tackle during a rugby match against New Zealand has been rescinded. An independent disciplinary committee overturned the decision, initially made after a review during last weekend's test match in Chicago.
Beirne's contact with New Zealand's Beauden Barrett was initially ruled as a yellow card offence but was later upgraded to a red card upon review, a decision the disciplinary committee has now reversed. They agreed that although there was foul play, it did not warrant a red card.
With the ruling lifted, Beirne is eligible for selection as Ireland prepares to face Japan in Dublin, aiming to recover from their recent 26-13 defeat to the All Blacks. The decision gives Ireland a boost in their lineup strategy for the upcoming match.
