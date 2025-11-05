Left Menu

Tadhg Beirne's Red Card Rescinded, Cleared for Ireland's Clash with Japan

Ireland's lock Tadhg Beirne has had his red card from a match against New Zealand rescinded. Initially shown a yellow card for a tackle on Beauden Barrett, it was later upgraded to red. However, an independent committee deemed the act not severe enough, allowing Beirne to play this weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:44 IST
The red card shown to Ireland's lock, Tadhg Beirne, for a dangerous tackle during a rugby match against New Zealand has been rescinded. An independent disciplinary committee overturned the decision, initially made after a review during last weekend's test match in Chicago.

Beirne's contact with New Zealand's Beauden Barrett was initially ruled as a yellow card offence but was later upgraded to a red card upon review, a decision the disciplinary committee has now reversed. They agreed that although there was foul play, it did not warrant a red card.

With the ruling lifted, Beirne is eligible for selection as Ireland prepares to face Japan in Dublin, aiming to recover from their recent 26-13 defeat to the All Blacks. The decision gives Ireland a boost in their lineup strategy for the upcoming match.

